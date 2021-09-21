DEAD RINGERS, MOM AND DAD and MAMA Premiere on Horror Channel in October

Lots of star power is coming to Horror Channel in the UK next month. There are movies coming next month that star Nic Cage, Selma Blair, Kate Hudson, Aaron Eckhart, Jeremy Irons, Clive Owen, and Jessica Chastain. They were directed by such people as David Cronenberg, Darren Lynn Bousman, Andy Muschietti and Brad Peyton.

Horror Channel has seven weekend primetime premieres coming to the network next month. They include Incarnate, Dead Ringers, Intruders, Mama, Mom and Dad, Abbatoir, and The Skeleton Key. If you don't know about them check out our gallery down below.

Film news (UK): Horror Channel unleashes primetime premieres for October Horror Channel has seven weekend primetime premieres line up for October, including, at 9pm on Sunday nights. the UK TV premiere of Brad Paxton’s supernatural thriller INCARNATE, starring Aaron Eckhart, and the channel premieres of David Cronenberg’s erotic psychological chiller DEAD RINGERS and Juan Carlo Fresnadillo’s atmospheric fantasy INTRUDERS (2011), starring Clive Owen. Plus, there are four premieres at 9pm on Saturday nights: Darren Lynn Bousman’s nightmarish mystery ABATTOIR, Iain Softley’s Southern Gothic-style frightener THE SKELETON KEY, starring Kate Hudson, dark horror comedy MOM AND DAD, starring Nicholas Cage and Selma Blair and MAMA, the Guillermo Del Toro exec-produced haunting drama. TV: Sky 317 / Virgin 149 / Freeview 70 / Freesat 138 Full film details in transmission order: