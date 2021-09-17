Dark Star Pictures Acquires Barbara Crampton Starrer ALONE WITH YOU

A young woman painstakingly prepares a romantic homecoming for her girlfriend. As she goes about this her apartment begins to feel more and more like a tomb as voices, shadows, and hallucinations reveal a truth she has been unwilling to face.

Dark Star Pictures announced this week that they have acquired the North American rights for the thriller Alone With You. It is the debut feature film from writing and directing duo Emily Bennett and Justin Brooks and it is having its world premiere at Fantastic Fest. Not too shabby.

Bennett also stars in the film along with genre icon Barbara Crampton. They are joined by Dora Madison and Emma Myles.

Dark Star Pictures is planning to do a theatrical run in early 2022.