CREEPSHOW, SEANCE And MARTYRS LANE Help Shudder Kick Off 61 Days of Halloween

NEW SHUDDER ORIGINAL & EXCLUSIVE FILMS

Superhost – Premieres September 2 ** (Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)

In Superhost, travel vloggers Teddy (Osric Chau, Supernatural) and Claire (Sara Canning, Nancy Drew) share their experiences in and around vacation homes with their subscribers while maintaining a moderate level of internet fame. When their follower count starts to dwindle, they pivot to creating viral content around their most recent host, Rebecca (Gracie Gillam, Z Nation). With all eyes turned towards their “superhost,” Rebecca, they slowly start to realize something isn’t right and as they investigate further, they unlock a horrifying truth. Written and directed by Brandon Christensen (Z, Still/Born). Starring Chau, Canning, Gillam and Barbara Crampton (Jakob’s Wife).

Martyrs Lane – Premieres September 9 ** (Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)

In this unsettling ghost story, Leah, 10, lives in a large, old house with her family but can’t quite work out why her mother seems so distant. At night she is visited by a mysterious guest, who might be able to give her some answers. With a new challenge every night, Leah is rewarded with bits of knowledge that, when pieced together, threaten to shine a dangerous light on both the truth in her nightmares and of the world she lives in. Director by Ruth Platt (The Lesson). Starring Denise Gough (Colette, The Kid Who Would Be King), Steven Cree (Outlaw King, A Discovery of Witches), Kiera Thompson (His Name Was Gerry) and Sienna Sayer (Silent Night).

Seance – Premieres September 29 ** (Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)

Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened. Written and directed by Simon Barrett (You’re Next, The Guest). Starring Suki Waterhouse (Assassination Nation, The Divergent Series: Insurgent), Madisen Beaty (Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button), Ella-Rae Smith (Into the Badlands, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw), Inanna Sarkis (Boo 2! A Madea Halloween, After Franchise), Seamus Patterson (Channel Zero) and Marina Stephenson-Kerr (Channel Zero).

NEW SHUDDER SERIES

Creepshow: Season 3– Premieres Thursday, September 23" (Available on Shudder US, Shudder CA, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)

Based on the 1982 horror comedy classic, the anthology Creepshow returns for a third season and is still the most fun you’ll ever have being scared! A comic book comes to life in a series of vignettes, exploring terrors ranging from murder, creatures, monsters, and delusions to the supernatural and unexplainable.

You never know what will be on the next page.

Slasher: Flesh & Blood – New Episodes Every Thursday through September 16th (Available on Shudder US, Shudder UKI and Shudder ANZ)

Starring horror legend David Cronenberg (The Fly, Videodrome), Slasher: Flesh & Blood follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they’ll be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. Nothing is what it seems, and no one is safe as the tension – and body count – ratchets up.

HISPANIC HERITAGE MONTH In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Shudder will highlight horror from Latinx creators in the US, Mexico, Central and South America, including:

Belzebuth (Mexico) On the U.S. / Mexico border, special agent Emanuel Ritter leads a police investigation into a series of shocking deaths involving young children. When a priest from the Vatican links the ancient demon Belzebuth to the murders, a descent into horror ensues.

Deadtectives (US/Mexico) A team of hapless reality TV ghost hunters experience true paranormal activity for the first time while filming a make-or-break episode in the most haunted mansion in Mexico. Facing cancellation on the one hand and supernatural entities on the other, the team must figure out a way to bust the ghosts, deliver the episode of a lifetime, and escape with their lives intact.

The Funeral Home (Argentina) Bernardo is an undertaker. He and his dysfunctional family lives amongst coffins, wreaths and mischievous supernatural entities that visit daily. They attribute the paranormal manifestations to the dead bodies from their mortuary work. Finding the real source of all this madness will be their quest, but they might find a terrifying truth.

Good Manners (Brazil) Filmmakers Juliana Rojas and Marco Dutra’s second collaboration (after the acclaimed Hard Labor) deftly integrates art-house and genre cinema to create a thrilling and dark gothic fable with sharp social commentary. Set in São Paulo, the film follows Clara, a lonely nurse from the outskirts of the city who is hired by mysterious and wealthy Ana to be the nanny of her soon to be born child. Against all odds, the two women develop a strong bond. But a fateful night marked by a full moon changes their plans.

La Llorona (Guatemala) Accused of the genocide of Mayan people, retired general Enrique is trapped in his home by massive protests. Abandoned by his staff, the indignant old man and his family must face the devastating truth of his actions and the growing sense that a wrathful supernatural force is targeting them for his crimes.

Luz: The Flower of Evil (Colombia) El Señor, the leader of a small cult in the mountains, returns one day to his village with a child who is purported to be the new messiah. But when only pain and destruction befall the community, El Señor finds himself under attack from his own followers, including his three daughters, whose burgeoning femininity has already caused them to question their faith. Equally mystical and terrifying, LUZ: THE FLOWER OF EVIL is a fantasy folk horror film where tranquility belies a simmering evil.

Luciferina (Argentina) Natalia is a 19-year-old novice who reluctantly returns home to say goodbye to her dying father. But when she meets up with her sister and her friends, she decides instead to travel the jungle in search of mystical plant. There, instead of pleasure, they find a world of Black Masses, strange pregnancies, bloody deaths and for the nun herself, a sexually violent clash with the Devil himself.

The Nightshfiter (Brazil) Stênio works the graveyard shift in the morgue of a vast, violent city. He toils all night, but he’s never alone, for Stênio can talk to the dead. And they talk back. But when the whispers of the dead reveal secrets of his own life, Stênio unleashes a curse that brings forth danger and darkness.

Perfect (United States) Garrett Wareing is an emotionally troubled young man. His mother sends him to a clinic, where modernist serenity whispers soothing promises of perfection. By planting plug and-play characteristics directly into his own body, he is relieved of his dark, twisted visions, but his body pays the price for purity of mind. Produced and scored by Flying Lotus and executive-produced by Steven Soderbergh.

Terrified (Argentina) On an ordinary suburban street in Buenos Aires, voices are heard from kitchen sinks. Bodies are levitating. Evil is here. It is up to a doctor, her colleague, and an ex-cop to get to the bottom of this neighborhood nightmare.

Tigers Are Not Afraid (Mexico) A haunting horror fairytale set against the backdrop of Mexico’s devastating drug wars, the film follows a group of orphaned children armed with three magical wishes, running from the ghosts that haunt them and the cartel that murdered their parents.

The Untamed (Mexico) The unhappy Alejandra, her brother Fabian and the mysterious Veronica fall under a creature’s tentacled sexual spell. But while the monster can give intense pleasure, it can also inflict pain, something members of this twisted triangle may be too late to avoid.

September 1

Carrie NEW ADDITIONS TO SHUDDER’S MOVIE LIBRARY (Available on Shudder US) Based on the best-selling Stephen King novel, Carrie is a high school loner with no confidence, no friends... and no idea about the extent of her secret powers of telekinesis.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (Available on Shudder US) One by one, the residents of San Francisco are becoming drone-like shadows their former selves.

Lifeforce (Available on Shudder US) A frightening journey into the unknown awaits when a mission to investigate Halley's Comet discovers an even stranger phenomenon: an alien spacecraft.

The Haunting (1963) (Available on Shudder US) Hill House has a reputation for evil. The mysterious New England mansion has been the scene of grisly murders. But when four people spend the night, the find themselves trapped by The Haunting.

Poltergeist (1982) (Available on Shudder US) At first, the spirits that invade the Freelings' home seem like playful children. But then they turn angry.

September 6

Grave Encounters (Available on Shudder US) For their ghost hunting reality show, a production crew locks themselves inside an abandoned mental hospital that's supposedly haunted - and it might prove to be all too true.

Grave Encounters 2 (Available on Shudder US) A film student who is obsessed with the movie Grave Encounters sets out with his friends to visit the psychiatric hospital depicted in the original film.

Resolution (Available on Shudder US) Paranormal forces descend upon a junkie forced to go cold turkey in an isolated cabin — or do they?

September 7

They Look Like People (Available on Shudder US) A man starts receiving phone calls warning him that monstrous beings are coming.

Jug Face (Available on Shudder US) A pregnant teen discovers her neighbors plan to sacrifice her to an evil entity who lives in a pit on the edge of her backwoods community. Even though Ada knows that a sacrifice is required to keep the pit happy, Ada decides to escape. But the pit wants what it wants and when it doesn't get it, there's usually hell to pay.

Dark Waters (Available on Shudder US) When a young Englishwoman attempts to discover her mysterious connection to a remote island convent, she will unlock an unholy communion of torment, blasphemy, and graphic demonic depravity.

September 13 Ms. 45 (Available on Shudder US) Abel Ferrara’s 1981 grindhouse stars the late, great Zoë Lund as Thana, a mute seamstress who gets raped twice in one day. After Thana manages to kill (and dismember) her second attacker, she snaps and embarks on a killing spree aimed at lecherous, rapey men, which soon puts the whole city on edge.

LIKE (Available on Shudder US) Rural teen, Rosie, discovers the mysterious man who sexploited and bullied her sister to commit suicide is back on-line trolling for new victims. After the authorities refuse to get involved, she takes justice into her own hands.

September 14

Woe (Available on Shudder US) A brother and sister stumble upon their father's secret one year after his death. They soon learn that this secret may not be his alone.

The Columnist (Available on Shudder US) Columnist Femke Boot wants to shut her critics up – permanently. Hell hath no fury like someone insulted on social media.

Kriya (Available on Shudder US) A young DJ, enticed into a beautiful stranger's home, is terrified to find himself unable to flee from the death rituals he must perform on the bound and shackled corpse of her father.

The House of the Devil (Available on Shudder US) A man lures a babysitter to a house with an unusually large sum of money.

September 20

Hammer House of Horror (Available on Shudder US) In this series, the legendary Hammer presents ghoulish mysteries, vengeance from beyond the grave and timeless tales of undying curses.

The Devil’s Rain (Available on Shudder US) A man tries to save his family from a Satanic cult ruled by an powerful preacher.

Extraordinary Tales (Available on Shudder US) An animated anthology of five tales adapted from Edgar Allan Poe's stories.

September 21

13 Cameras (Available on Shudder US) A newlywed couple, move into a new house across the country, only to find out that their marital issues are the least of their problems. Unbeknownst to them, their grim and lascivious landlord has been spying on them from day one.

Stitches (Available on Shudder US) An evil clown returns from the dead to terrorize the teens who caused his death.

September 27

Phantasm (Available on Shudder US) When Mike’s parents die, his world is turned upside down. But nothing can prepare him for the shocking discovery that a mortician (the late, great Angus Scrimm) and his dwarf army have stolen Mike’s parents’ bodies. Did we mention the flying spheres?

Phantasm III (Available on Shudder US) Reggie teams up with a boy and a young woman to rescue Mike from the Tall Man.

Phantasm IV (Available on Shudder US) Reggie, Mike, Jody, and The Tall Man are drawn to Death Valley for a final showdown.

Phantasm Ravager (Available on Shudder US) While searching for Mike, Reggie prepares himself for one final epic battle with The Tall Man.