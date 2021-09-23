Canadian Broadcast Premiere of SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD Highlights Shocktober Programming on Hollywood Suite
Hollywood Suite, a group of four specialty channels here in Canada devoted to classic films, is gearing up its Halloween programming.
It all begins on October 4th and the broadcast premire of season four of Slasher: Flesh and Blood. For the rest of the month there is a huge selection of classics and slashics On Demand. Titles include Psycho, The Birds, The Wicker Man, Susperia, Fright Night, Event Horizon... it just goes on and on. And on.
The complete list of all titles available next month is in the announcement below.
SHOCKTOBER ARRIVES ON HOLLYWOOD SUITE WITH CANADIAN BROADCAST PREMIERE OF SLASHER: FLESH & BLOODFourth Season of Horror Series Debuts October 4 and Stars Horror Icon David CronenbergHollywood Suite kicks off a full month of haunting horror films and bone-chilling thrillers this October with the exclusive Canadian broadcast premiere of horror anthology series Slasher: Flesh & Blood on October 4. The fourth season, starring horror legend David Cronenberg (The Fly, Videodrome), will roll out with two new episodes airing each Monday in October at 9pm ET on Hollywood Suite’s 2000s channel. Episodes will be available on Hollywood Suite On Demand the Wednesday following their premiere.In addition to the broadcast premiere in October, Hollywood Suite and Shaftesbury will host an invite-only sneak preview at the Ontario Place drive-in in late September.The new season of Slasher follows a wealthy, dysfunctional family that gathers for a reunion on a secluded island only to learn they will be pitted against one another in a cruel game of life and death, all while being stalked by a mysterious masked killer. The eight-episode event series features cast members from previous installments including Paula Brancati (Dark Oracle), Jefferson Brown (Carrie), Patrice Goodman (Sunnyside), Sabrina Grdevich (A. I. Artificial Intelligence), and Christopher Jacot (Going the Distance). Joining the cast this season are Rachael Crawford (Heartland), Jeananne Goossen (The Walking Dead), Sydney Meyer (Departure) and Alex Ozerov (The Americans).“The Slasher franchise has built a loyal fanbase of devoted horror fans, and we are thrilled to bring the incredible fourth season to Canadian audiences to kick off our month-long celebration of premium horror fare,” said Sharon Stevens, Vice President, Programming at Hollywood Suite.The thrills and chills will continue all month long with premieres from blood-curdling horror franchises including The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1985), Friday the 13th (1980), Scream 3 (2000), Scream 4 (2011), Bride of Chucky (1998) and Insidious (2010), alongside films from horror masters Dario Argento and Alfred Hitchcock.Other spine-tingling premieres include It Came from Outer Space (1953), Eyes Without a Face (1960), The Last Man on Earth (1964), House (1977), My Bloody Valentine (1981), The Hand (1981), Cape Fear (1991), Raising Cain (1992), The Blair Witch Project (1999), Identity (2003), The Cabin in the Woods (2012), Don’t Breathe (2016), mother! (2017), and the Canadian premieres of director Pat Mills’ wilderness slasher The Retreat (2021) and The Sanctuary (2019) follow-up The Taste of Blood (2021).A full list of Shocktober selections available on Hollywood Suite On Demand this October:Eyes Without a Face (1960)Psycho (1960)The Birds (1963)The Last Man on Earth (1964)Rosemary’s Baby (1968)The Exorcist: The Version You’ve Never Seen Before (1973)The Wicker Man (1973)The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974)House (1977)Suspiria (1977)Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)Dracula (1979)Friday the 13th (1980)Inferno (1980)An American Werewolf in London (1981)My Bloody Valentine (1981)The Hand (1981)Poltergeist (1982)Fright Night (1985)The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2 (1985)Chopping Mall (1986)Evil Dead II (1987)Near Dark (1987)The Lost Boys (1987)Stephen King’s Silver Bullet (1989)Army of Darkness (1992)Interview with the Vampire (1994)From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)Scream (1996)The Craft (1996)Anaconda (1997)Event Horizon (1997)Scream 2 (1997)Bride of Chucky (1998)Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)Phantoms (1998)The Faculty (1998)The Blair Witch Project (1999)Final Destination (2000)Scream 3 (2000)Identity (2003)Ginger Snaps: Unleashed (2004)George A. Romero’s Survival of the Dead (2009)Insidious (2010)Scream 4 (2011)The Cabin in the Woods (2012)mother! (2017)The Retreat (2021)A Taste of Blood (2021)Also available On Demand as part of the Thrillers and Chillers collection:Strangers on a Train (1951)It Came from Outer Space (1953)Bunny Lake is Missing (1965)Don’t Look Now (1973)Family Plot (1976)The Town That Dreaded Sundown (1977)Eyes of Laura Mars (1978)Cutter’s Way (1981)Special Effects (1984)Aliens (1986)Manhunter (1986)Jacob’s Ladder (1990)Misery (1990)Cape Fear (1991)The Silence of the Lambs (1991)Raising Cain (1992)Alien 3 (1992)The Last Seduction (1994)Mimic (1997)Dark City (1998)The Bone Collector (1999)Teaching Mrs. Tingle (1999)Donnie Darko (2001)Underworld (2003)Sin City (2005)Constantine (2005)Let the Right One In (2008)Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009)Underworld Awakening (2012)Green Room (2015)Don’t Breathe (2016)Faking a Murderer (2020)
