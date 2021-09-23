Canadian Broadcast Premiere of SLASHER: FLESH & BLOOD Highlights Shocktober Programming on Hollywood Suite

Hollywood Suite, a group of four specialty channels here in Canada devoted to classic films, is gearing up its Halloween programming.

It all begins on October 4th and the broadcast premire of season four of Slasher: Flesh and Blood. For the rest of the month there is a huge selection of classics and slashics On Demand. Titles include Psycho, The Birds, The Wicker Man, Susperia, Fright Night, Event Horizon... it just goes on and on. And on.

The complete list of all titles available next month is in the announcement below.