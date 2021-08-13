GenreBlast 2021: HOTEL POSEIDON, APPS And Something About Spiders?

GenreBlast Film Fest, the genre film festival based out of Winchester, Virginia, is now in its sixth year and preparing to rock the local Alamo Drafthouse Cinema with a banger program.

The festival will be an in-person event this year and features sixteen feature films and nearly one hundred short films. Feature films include Hotel Poseidon, Take Back the Night and Keeping Company. There is also an Australian found footage film that we would usually ignore, because, you know, found footage, but it's called We're Not Here to Fuck Spiders and that's kind of brilliant.

Some of my friends in Chile have this horror anthology you might have seen me mention off and on called Apps. That's playing there along with a South Korean flick that we've seen pop up on the circuit more and more called Trans.

Have a look at the announcement below to see all the feature films playing at this year's festival as well as links for pass and ticket purchases.