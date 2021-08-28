EVERY LAST ONE OF THEM: Official Trailer And Poster

Ex-Black Ops soldier Jake Hunter is desperate to find his missing daughter. As Jake uncovers the terrifying truth surrounding her disappearance, he goes on a merciless quest for revenge, bringing those responsible to justice in this gripping thriller.

Saban Films is releasing Every Last One of Them, a new action film from Christian Sesma in cinemas along with On Demand and digital on October 22, 2021. They released the official poster and trailer. The trailer is below. You have Michael Madsen playing the familiar role, waxing prophetic and offering sage advice. But check out Richard Dreyfuss and his automatic weapon at the tail end there.

Paul Sloan stars in Every Last One of Them with Jake Weber, Taryn Manning, Mike Hatton, with Michael Madsen and Richard Dreyfuss.