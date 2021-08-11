BURIAL GROUND MASSACRE: Trailer Exclusive For Indie Horror Flick

The Larsen family currently owns Liberty Manor with only a cursory knowledge of its tortured past. Chief Tocho runs a low-level casino. He is a spiteful and vengeful man, who blames his tribe's predicament on the conquest of his ancestor's land and the curse of the ring. He hires a sociopath and fellow tribe member, Damon, to reclaim the ring, thereby eradicating the curse. Gratuitously sadistic in his quest, Damon enters the Manor during a party with the intent to brutally murder everyone.

It starts with party and it will end in death, lots of death. VMI Worldwide presents David Gere and Daniel Dahlstrom's indie horror slasher Burial Ground Massacre and we have your first look at the trailer. It's a small budget affair but who doesn't want to see trespassers on indigenous land get what's coming to them? Check out the trailer below.

The cast includes Michael Madsen (The Hateful Eight), Chelsea Vale (Vault), Vinny Marseglia (Ring of Honor Wrestling), and Travis Gordon (Ring Of Honor Wrestling).

Burial Ground Massacre was written by Eric Weinstock and Gere.