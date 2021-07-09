NO MAN OF GOD: Official Trailer And Poster For Thriller Starring Elijah Wood And Luke Kirby

RLJE Films is wasting no time getting Amber Sealey's thriller No Man of God, starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby, into American cinemas after its world premiere at Tribeca. The thriller will continue to make appearances at other festivals around the world no doubt, including yesterday's announcement by FrightFest, but in the States you can go see it in theaters, On Demand and Digital on August 27th.

In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier and an incarcerated Ted Bundy in the years leading to Bundy's execution.

The cool, nuetral and minimalist poster was released today, along with the first trailer, which you can find down below.