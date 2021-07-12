FrightFest 2021: London Genre Fest's NEW BLOOD Screenwriter Initiative Returns
Never let anyone downplay the importance of the horror screenwriter. You could have the flashiest, prettiest, moodiest looking or goriest horror flick on the planet but without a good story then it’s all just window dressing, a grotesque Faberge egg if you will.
In it’s ongoing effort to cultivate and discover the next names in UK horror screenwriting, FrightFest is bringing back the New Blood initiative. Working together with Queensbury Pictures (Girl on the Third Floor and Broadcast Signal Intrusion) the initiative is looking for emerging UK-based horror screenwriters. The program’s purpose is to work with these writers to help see their scripts go from page to screen. Queensbury of course is looking to buy finished scripts.
New Blood is open for entries now through to July 26th. A workshop with Censor’s Prano Bailey-Bond, Host co-writer Jed Shepherd and star of The Stylist, Najarra Townsend, and Queensbury Pictures’ Giles Edwards, will take place on the opening day of FrightFest.
Writers can apply here.
FRIGHTFEST RESURRECTS ITS NEW BLOOD QUEST FOR NEW WRITERSFOURTH YEAR FOR THE NEW HORROR FEATURE WRITERS INITIATIVEIN ASSOCIATION WITH QUEENSBURY PICTURESAs Arrow Video FrightFest stalks the dark recesses of the big screen again, the search resumes for new writers in the horror genre through its New Blood initiative. New Blood reunites FrightFest with Giles Edwards of Queensbury Pictures with its mission to find emerging UK-based writers dedicated to the genre and nurture their projects from script to screen. Queensbury is ultimately interested in buying the finished script rather than the idea, and so, this year all successful final candidates if selected should be able to send even a rough draft of the first ten pages of their script through with their acceptance.Already the scheme has delivered two new projects: Broadcast Signal Intrusion, written by Phil Drinkwater and Tim Woodall and directed by Jacob Gentry (The Signal) which World Premiered to enormous acclaim at SXSW 2021 and will come home to screen at FrightFest this August and The Change, written by Carina Rodney and optioned by acclaimed producer Jennifer Handorf (The Borderlands, The Chamber).The successful shortlisted applicants will workshop their ideas in a group setting under the guidance of top industry professionals and genre experts. Among this year's panel are 2021 Variety Magazine 'Director to Watch', recipient Prano Bailey-Bond and acclaimed writer / director of CENSOR, Jed Shepherd, co-writer of 2020's genre sensation HOST and Rob Savage's upcoming secret Blumhouse project, Najarra Townsend, actress and producer, THE STYLIST and Queensbury Pictures' Giles Edwards.Giles Edwards of Queensbury Pictures said, "Having already achieved the initial aim of New Blood, with the discovery of the phenomenal script Broadcast Signal Intrusion from Phil and Tim which then exceeded our wildest expectations as a finished feature, and the amazing Jennifer Handorf falling for Carina's *absolutely wild* The Change, we're more adamant than ever that the cream of UK genre writing talent is out there, just waiting for the opportunity to wrench our collective gut with their visions of true terror."Greg Day, co-director of FrightFest added, "For FrightFest to be continuing to support and enable aspiring scriptwriters to have this opportunity is very gratifying, especially as Giles and Queensbury Pictures have proved that they really mean business and are not just playing industry lip-service. Good luck to the New Blood class of 2021."The New Blood networking and workshop event will be held on Thursday 26 August, the opening day of this year's festival, in a Central London venueApplications are open from Monday 12th July with potential participants asked to submit a 400 word proposal through the dedicated New Blood page on the FrightFest website and if selected, each writer is expected to submit the first ten pages of their script idea. The deadline is Sunday 26th July. All successful applicants will be notified by the 31st of July and then will be requested to send over their sample script pages. All participants are expected to pay for their own travel and accommodation.Arrow Video FrightFest 2021 runs 26th to 30th August at the Cineworld, Leicester Square.
