FrightFest 2021: London Genre Fest's NEW BLOOD Screenwriter Initiative Returns

Never let anyone downplay the importance of the horror screenwriter. You could have the flashiest, prettiest, moodiest looking or goriest horror flick on the planet but without a good story then it’s all just window dressing, a grotesque Faberge egg if you will.

In it’s ongoing effort to cultivate and discover the next names in UK horror screenwriting, FrightFest is bringing back the New Blood initiative. Working together with Queensbury Pictures (Girl on the Third Floor and Broadcast Signal Intrusion) the initiative is looking for emerging UK-based horror screenwriters. The program’s purpose is to work with these writers to help see their scripts go from page to screen. Queensbury of course is looking to buy finished scripts.

New Blood is open for entries now through to July 26th. A workshop with Censor’s Prano Bailey-Bond, Host co-writer Jed Shepherd and star of The Stylist, Najarra Townsend, and Queensbury Pictures’ Giles Edwards, will take place on the opening day of FrightFest.

Writers can apply here