DISNEY GALLERY: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, Special Episode on Making of Season 2 Finale Airs August 25th
There were a lot of great moments in season two of The Mandalorian. All of them were eclipsed though by the arrival of Skywalker in the finale to take Grogu into his care and to train him as a Jedi. Nothing came close to the excitement as we saw the X-Wing fly towards Moff Gideon's ship. Then the battle cry we all screamed when we saw it. The lightsaber.
"It's green! It's green! It's Luke! IT'S LUKE!!!".
Many have wondered and guessed as to how Favreau, Filoni and company pulled it off. Some have tried to do it themselves, recreating the scene. Lucasfilm was very tight lipped on how they did it, until now. On August 25th, exclusively on Disney+, a special episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian will take us behind the scenes to see just how they did it.
Here is the official announcement!
In last year’s Season 2 finale of “Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” the appearance of a young Luke Skywalker was one of the biggest reveals and best-kept secrets of the acclaimed show thus far. Reaction to the episode was emotionally-charged for many, deeply resonating with generations of fans who were elated to see the Jedi Master in his post-Return of the Jedi prime. The story of the cutting-edge technology used to bring Luke back is the subject of a special extra episode of “Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian,” debuting August 25 on Disney+.“Making of the Season 2 Finale” is a behind-the-scenes look at the making of this celebrated “chapter” of “The Mandalorian,” with a focus on the technology used for recreating Luke Skywalker. It delves into the collaborative process, including working with Mark Hamill, to create an authentic and fitting recreation, and explores the immense pressure and responsibility the filmmakers had in bringing back one of the most important characters in film history.The Television Academy recognized the second season of “The Mandalorian” earlier today with 24 Emmy award nominations, including Best Drama Series.“Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Making of the Season 2 Finale” will premiere on August 25 exclusively on Disney+.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.