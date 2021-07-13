DISNEY GALLERY: STAR WARS: THE MANDALORIAN, Special Episode on Making of Season 2 Finale Airs August 25th

There were a lot of great moments in season two of The Mandalorian. All of them were eclipsed though by the arrival of Skywalker in the finale to take Grogu into his care and to train him as a Jedi. Nothing came close to the excitement as we saw the X-Wing fly towards Moff Gideon's ship. Then the battle cry we all screamed when we saw it. The lightsaber.

"It's green! It's green! It's Luke! IT'S LUKE!!!".

Many have wondered and guessed as to how Favreau, Filoni and company pulled it off. Some have tried to do it themselves, recreating the scene. Lucasfilm was very tight lipped on how they did it, until now. On August 25th, exclusively on Disney+, a special episode of Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian will take us behind the scenes to see just how they did it.

Here is the official announcement!