BABY DON'T CRY: Exclusive Clip From Zita Bai's Crime Thriller, World Premiere at Fantasia Next Month

Hot on the heels of today's final wave announcement for Fantasia we have an exclusive clip to share with you from one of those films, the crime thriller Baby Don't Cry. Check it out down below, with a small selection of stills as well.

Baby, a withdrawn and sensitive 17-year-old Chinese immigrant from a troubled home, is living in the outskirts of Seattle. One day, she meets a 20-year-old delinquent named Fox. Together they embark on a twisted journey to escape their hopeless fate.

Jesse Dvorak directs a script by actress and filmmaker Zita Bai, who produced and stars the film alongside Vas Provatakis.

Baby Don't Cry will have its world premiere during the Fantasia Film Festival next month.