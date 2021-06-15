Creepy VAMPIR Trailer, Poster: European Arthouse Horror Debut

Ready to get creeped out? European arthouse horror Vampir has debuted a fresh new trailer, as well as its poster, on its way to the Cannes film market next week,

What is Vampir? It is the directorial feature debut by Branko Tomovic, who stars. Gorica Regodic (Next to Me), Joakim Tasic (Santa Maria della Salute) and Eva Ras (Love Affair, or The Case of the Missing Switchboard Operator) also star in what's described as "European folk horror." Here's the official synopsis:

"After witnessing a crime in London and looking for a place to hide for a while, Arnaut (played by Tomovic) is offered a job by charming yet ruthless local Vesna (Regodic) to look after a cemetery in a small remote village in Serbia.

"He soon starts to have nightmarish visions and is frequently visited by the mysterious older woman Baba Draga (Ras) who guides Arnaut into the darkness. Only the village priest (Tasic) seems to be trying to keep him safe from the sinister intentions of the villagers."

We also pay homage to a distinguished performer in the fresh new still(s) below. This is the horror debut for Balkan screen legend Eva Ras (80) in her 61-year old career.

Reel Suspects will be presenting Vampir during the Marché du Film, Cannes' film market. That is the famed festival's all-digital prescreening event, which will be held from June 21-25. Check out the trailer and stills below.

