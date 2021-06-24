THE HUNTING: Black Mandala Unveils Posters And Trailer For Mark Andrew Hamer's Werewolf Flick

Our friends at Black Mandala have picked up Mark Andrew Hamer's werewolf flick The Hunting. The international sales and production company will represent the film and get it into as many eyeballs around the World as possible.

To give you a taste of what to expect from this indie horror flick a trio of posters and a trailer were released. Check everything out down below.

The genre specialized company Black Mandala presents the posters and trailer for its new monstrous film, The Hunting, directed by Mark Andrew Hamer (executive producer for I See You, with Helen Hunt). A story that takes place between disappearances and beasts that lurk in the dark, in a small town where you won't dare to go out after midnight. Lots of blood spilled and an investigator who will give his life to discover what really happens. When a mysterious animal attack leaves a mutilated body in the forest, a conservative smalltown detective must enlist the help of an eager wildlife specialist to uncover the dark and disturbing truth that threatens the town.

The Hunting stars Peyton Hillis, Joelle Westwood, Joaquin Guerrero, Keith Migra, Angela Cole, Alan Tuskes, Heidi Azaro, Billy Grimm, Daniel Repas, and Matt Tifft.