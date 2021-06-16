SNOWDEVIL: First Poster And Stills From Patricio Valladares' Next Short Film

Fresh from Chile this morning is a new poster and batch of stills for the new short film Snowdevil from my friend Patricio Valladares. He made this revenge centered short with his regular writing partner Barry Keating. They expect to get Snowdevil out onto the festival circuit later this year.

The sombre yet darkly violent neo-noir tale of Alan Massy, a father who has decided to dive headfirst into the abyss and go to extreme and terrifying lengths to fulfil his daughter’s dying wish. Travelling to the isolated town of Snowdevil during the cold harsh winter, Massy is hell-bent on tracking down his estranged grandchild while exacting a brutal and bloody revenge on his daughter’s former lover, leader of a cult.

In a joint statement Valladares and Keating said, "SnowDevil is a dark and disturbing neo-noir tale cut from the same blood-stained cloth as Blue Ruin and Steven Soderbergh’s, The Limey, and with a vibe from the film noir".