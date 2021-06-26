SILENT NIGHT: Exclusive Clip For UK Crime Thriller, Out Now on VOD

Will Thorne's crime thriller Silent Night is now available on VOD and we have an exclusive to share with you. The clip was provided by the film's distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films. Find the clip below.

Recently released from prison, Mark (Bradley Taylor) attempts to reconnect with his daughter and hopes to give her a Christmas to remember. Struggling to find work, he meets Alan (Cary Crankson), his former cell-mate, who encourages him to return to a life of crime. A decision made easier when Caddy (Frank Harper), a ruthless crime boss, blackmails him into doing one last job.

Written/directed by Will Thorne, the film starts Bradley Taylor (Surge, Honour), Joel Fry (Cruella, Game of Thrones), Frank Harper (Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Bend It Like Beckham), and Nathaniel Martello-White (I Hate Suzie, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 2).