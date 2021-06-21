LET US IN Giveaway: Win an iTunes Code For The Family Sci-Fi/Thriller

Craig Moss' family sci-fi/thriller Let Us In is coming to digital and on Demand on July 2nd. ScreenAnarchy has three (3) iTunes codes to give away to this week to our readers in the U.S. thanks to distributor Samuel Goldwyn Films.

A spirited twelve-year-old girl and her best friend start investigating the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can't even imagine.

LET US IN stars Makenzie Moss (“The Unicorn,” Do You Believe?), Sadie Stanley (The Sleepover, “Dead To Me”), Mackenzie Ziegler (“Dance Moms”), Siena Agudong (Upside-Down Magic, Alex & Me), O’Neill Monahan (“The Middle.” “General Hospital”) and Tobin Bell (Saw franchise). The film was directed by Craig Moss (Bad Ass, Bad Ass 2) who co-wrote the film alongside Joe Callero, making his feature screenwriting debut.

LET US IN will release On Digital and On Demand July 2, 2021.