APPS Official Teaser: Horror/Fantasy Anthology to Have its World Premiere at BIFAN
Lucio A. Rojos, one of the executive producers of the horror fantasy anthology APPS has been hinting for a while now that they would be announcing the world premiere of the film soon. Today is the day. After a market-like screening at Sitges last year and some final tinkering with the finished product the team behind the film is happy to announce that APPS will premiere at the highly respected BIFAN in South Korea next month.
APPS is a collection of five films from five filmmakers Sandra Arriagada, José Miguel Zúñiga, Camilo León, Samot Márquez and Lucio A. Rojas. In their stories every day popular apps from dating apps to travel and hospitality apps are the trigger. The real horror follows, and from the looks of this official trailer down below they just released they are not chincing on the horror.
More festival dates are sure to follow but for now we extend congratulations to our friends and everyone involved in this project.
APPS, the Chilean-Argentine horror/fantasy anthology, will have its world premiere at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival.June 15th. In the following month of July, the horror/fantasy anthology APPS, composed of five short films made by Sandra Arriagada, José Miguel Zúñiga, Camilo León, Samot Márquez and Lucio A. Rojas; will begin its international path with its world premiere at one of the most important fantasy film festivals in the world, the 25th edition of BIFAN.José Miguel Zúñiga, the project’s creator, told us about the premiere: “We are super excited to participate in the prestigious BIFAN Festival, it is an honor for us to be part of a contest where such important films for the world have debuted, we hope that audiences will vibrate with APPS”Newcomer Sandra Arriagada said: “I am very happy to participate in this version of BIFAN, unfortunately remotely because of the pandemic situation, but it’s still exciting. I’m a huge fan and have been very influenced by Korean audiovisual work, so this is a great honor and a long-awaited dream which today is finally fulfilled.”Camilo León, who is also making his international debut through this anthology, added: “Asia is one of my greatest influences of all time and knowing that the premiere of APPS will be at BIFAN makes me nervous, excited and full of joy. It would be great if after this premiere we could travel around the world and give a good image of this genre from Chile.”For his part, Lucio A. Rojas, one of the project’s executive producers, had this to say about the anthology’s future: “We are very proud to once again bring Chilean film to one of the world’s most important fantasy film festivals. Very few genre films are made in Chile and rarely are they able to reach this kind of instance. After its premiere, we expect to show it at important international fantasy film festivals for the rest of the year, and after it has finished making the rounds it will be shown on a streaming platform and edited in physical formats in different countries.”The anthology stars Tutú Vidaurre, Clara Kovacic, Fernanda Finterbusch, León Arriagada, Nestor Cantillana, Nicolás Durán and Ignacia Uribe, among others; and is a co-production between Fascinante Films, Mastodonte, Femtastica Films and Pragma Films.
