APPS Official Teaser: Horror/Fantasy Anthology to Have its World Premiere at BIFAN

Lucio A. Rojos, one of the executive producers of the horror fantasy anthology APPS has been hinting for a while now that they would be announcing the world premiere of the film soon. Today is the day. After a market-like screening at Sitges last year and some final tinkering with the finished product the team behind the film is happy to announce that APPS will premiere at the highly respected BIFAN in South Korea next month.

APPS is a collection of five films from five filmmakers Sandra Arriagada, José Miguel Zúñiga, Camilo León, Samot Márquez and Lucio A. Rojas. In their stories every day popular apps from dating apps to travel and hospitality apps are the trigger. The real horror follows, and from the looks of this official trailer down below they just released they are not chincing on the horror.

More festival dates are sure to follow but for now we extend congratulations to our friends and everyone involved in this project.