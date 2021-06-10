Udine Coverage Indie Features International Reviews Crime Movies All Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
A DIM VALLEY Trailer And Poster Premiere For Indie Film, Out This July!
If you're in the mood for something a little etheral and even a little evokative keep an eye out for Brandon Colvin's third feature film A Dim Valley. An official selection at the Raindance, Sidewalk, and Charlotte Film Festivals the film was picked up by boutique label Altered Innocence back in the new year but was delayed for obvious reasons.
"Part hilarious stoner comedy and part transcendental meditation on mysticism and love" A Dim Valley is coming to The Quad in NYC on July 2nd. We are pleased to premiere the trailer and the poster today. You will find both below.
A curmudgeonly biologist (Robert Longstreet - The Haunting of Hill House, Halloween Kills) and his slacker graduate students (Whitmer Thomas & Zach Weintraub) muddle their way through a summer research project. Deep in the Appalachian woods, they encounter a group of mystical backpackers who disrupt their lives in beautiful and surprising ways. Part hilarious stoner comedy and part transcendental meditation on mysticism and love, "A Dim Valley" is a delightful ethereal journey into the cycle of love.
