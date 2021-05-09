Trailer for Dustin Ferguson's thriller Apex Predators starring Brinke Stevens, Mel Novak, Dawna Lee Heising and Vida Ghaffari

Brinke Stevens (The Slumberparty Massacre), Mel Novak (Bruce Lee’s Game Of Death), Dawna Lee Heising (Bad President), Maria Olsen (Paranormal Activity 3), Julie Anne Prescott (Moon Of The Blood Blood Beast) & Vida Ghaffari (The Mindy Project), star in noted filmmaker Dustin Ferguson’s (Amityville Clownhouse) gripping thriller Apex Predators available everywhere on Digital, and DVD May 11th from Wild Eye Releasing.

SYNOPSIS:

The beaches of Los Angeles have been the scene of several recent grisly mutilations. With the bodies drenched with water and scars not resembling any modern street weapon, the police begin to suspect it’s a rogue shark. With the much anticipated grand opening of a new beachside resort owned by Robert Clouse Williamson (Novak) quickly approaching and the bodies beginning to pile up, it is up to marine biologists, Dr. Rebecca Mattei (Stevens) and her plucky sidekick Dr. Elaine Ripley (Ghaffari) to crack the case and help local authorities capture the animal before it’s too late.



Check out this awesome trailer: https://vimeo.com/480576399/740958f72c