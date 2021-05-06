THE NANNY'S NIGHT: Upcoming Spanish Horror Comedy to Feature a Cameo From BRAINDEAD's Diana Peñalver

There has not been a lot of press about Spanish comedy horror flick The Nanny’s Night but what we could find was a bit confusing. We also got a press release not too long ago about the English-language flick but it came across like it was touting The Nanny’s Night as Diana Peñalver’s return to the horror genre after thirty years since her star turn in Peter Jackson’s Braindead/Dead Alive. We think Brian Yunza might disagree.

THE NANNY'S NIGHT: Diana Peñalver ("Braindead") returns to horror cinema

Diana Peñalver became an international cult actress thanks to her role as Paquita Maria Sánchez in the acclaimed "Braindead" (1992) by Oscar winner Peter Jackson ("The Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" trilogies). Considered the bloodiest film in the history of cinema, the Sevillian actress went on to swell the universe of the most recognized scream queens on the international scene. Almost 30 years later, director Igna L. Vacas directs his debut feature "The nanny's night" (2021) and in a cameo she takes up the character of Paquita Maria Sánchez.

Diana returns to the genre that rocketed her as an international star: a wild horror comedy, shot in English accompanied by actors such as Juan Carlos Vellido ("Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales"), David Santana ("Rogue One", "Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi"), Lone Fleming ("Curse of the Blind Dead ') and Antonio Mayans (" King of Kings ").

The film produced by Artistic Films ("Vampyres", "Paul Naschy's Empusa") and Panic in Frames is currently filming in Madrid and its premiere is scheduled for the first quarter of 2022.