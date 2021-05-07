The Muppets Announce First-Ever Halloween Special, MUPPETS HAUNTED MANSION on Disney+

It seems that everyone is jumping onto the Halfway to Halloween train these days, eager to celebrate anything spooky, any time. This one is special though. Today the Muppets announced that they will have their first-ever Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion. Gonzo and Pepe the King Prawn made the announcement, check it out below.

I'm still a little thrown off here with the news that the Muppets have never done a Halloween special. Never, ever in their decacdes long history have they done a Halloween special. The Henson Company have lent their skills to countless dark fantasy shows and films over the years but the go-to core characters have never done a Halloween special. It boggles the mind!

I have to sit down for moment. The hilarious video announcement follows.