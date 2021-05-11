THE FUNERAL HOME (La funeraria): Check Out This Exclusive 30-Second Spot For Argentine Supernatural Horror

Mauro Iván Ojeda's horror flick, The Funeral Home (La funeraria), is now playing on AMC Network's horror streaming service Shudder in all their territories. The producer of the Argentine supernatural horror flick Del Toro Films has given us an exclusive 30-second spot to share with you tonight. We have also included the trailer down below as well.

Bernardo is an undertaker. He runs his mortuary business in the same house where he resides. In the front he has his clients. And in the back, his dysfunctional family lives amongst coffins, wreaths and mischievous supernatural entities that visit on a daily basis. They attribute the paranormal manifestations to the dead bodies from their mortuary work. Find the real source of all this madness will be their quest, but they might find a terrifying truth. The Funeral Home had its world premiere at Canada’s Fantasia Film Festival, and was part of the festivals: FrightFest in UK, Sitges in Spain and recently Fantasporto in Portugal, collecting great critics by media and horror fans. Recently released in cinemas in Russia, now the film hits SHUDDER, available in US, CA, UKI, ANZ, and reaching more territories soon.

In a statement Ojeda said, "“The Funeral Home” immerse us in its world gradually and implacably. The family members, as individuals and as a group, must face the ominous and sinister, and what is known in psychoanalysis as The Uncanny, defined as: incidents where a familiar thing or event is encountered in an unsettling or eerie context, in which the familiar turns strange, or strange turns familiar, or both realities in the same context.

“The Funeral Home”, is a film with an unsettling and oppressive atmosphere, in which the environment where the characters live in, plays a fundamental role, turning against them in a hostile manner. I want to discover if people who watch it, feels the way I did, with my own head full of images, dark spaces, impotence, and constant unsettling creepy feelings, all caused by the paranormal horror".