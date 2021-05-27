SERPENT Trailer: Gia Skova, Russian Actress And Model, Writes, Directs, Produces And Stars in Her Own Action Film

They say if you want something done right, do it yourself. Case in point, actress and model Gia Skova and her indie action film The Serpent.

Usually when we say that a film is someone's they have a limited role in it, you're tagging them along with it to help sell the project. But with The Serpent it really is Gia Skova's indie action film.

She wrote The Serpent, directed herself in it and produced it. She's gone beyond the trifecta and achieved the quad! Now Vertical Entertainment wants to share it with everyone on June 18th and you know what that means, IT'S TRAILER TIME!

Agent Lucinda Kavsky is highly trained and one of the CIA’s most lethal weapons. When she’s given a special assignment that takes a disastrous turn, she comes to find out she is being set up by her own agency. As she unravels their horrendous plot, she uncovers a web of lies and secrecy that expose a massive conspiracy.

Vertical Entertainment is releasing The Serpent in cinemas and on VOD on June 18th.