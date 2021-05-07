NO MAN OF GOD: RLJE Films Picks up Dramatic Thriller Ahead of Tribeca Premiere

True crime enthusiasts will want to take note of this news. RLJE Films announced yesterday that they picked up the North American rights for the dramatic thriller, No Man of God. starring Elijah Wood and Luke Kirby.

In 1980, Ted Bundy was sentenced to death by electrocution. In the years that followed, he agreed to disclose the details of his crimes, but only to one man. NO MAN OF GOD is based on the true story of the strange and complicated relationship that developed between FBI agent Bill Hagmaier (Wood) and an incarcerated Ted Bundy (Kirby) in the years leading to Bundy's execution.

Directed by Amber Sealey No Man of God will have its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival. RLJE Films is planning for a theatrical release this August.

“NO MAN OF GOD explores FBI agent Bill Hagmaier’s actual interrogation of Ted Bundy,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. “A story that has never been told, NO MAN OF GOD brings a new and revealing perspective to the Ted Bundy story.”

Directed by Amber Sealey (No Light and No Land Anywhere), NO MAN OF GOD stars Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings Trilogy), Luke Kirby (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Aleksa Palladino (The Irishman) and Robert Patrick (Terminator 2) and was written by Kit Lesser.

"NO MAN OF GOD explores a familiar subject through a different lens. Through the brilliant direction of Amber Sealey, the film poses challenging questions about the dangers of our obsession with serial killers like Bundy,” Company X/SpectreVision CEO Lisa Whalen said. “RLJE Films immediately recognized what was special about this film. We're thrilled to be working with them again."

The film was produced by Wood, Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman. Ward and Jess De Leo of RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Whalen and Stacy Jorgensen on behalf of Company X / SpectreVision and the filmmakers.