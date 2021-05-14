Mayhem 2021: Some Kind of Festival is Happening This October

The return to in-person film festivals is still an unknown quantity this year as the world recovers from the health crisis.

Our friends at the Mayhem Film Festival in Nottingham, England, want you to know that they fully intend to run their annual festival this Fall. They just don't know how at the moment.

The festival is happening from the 14th through the 17th in October. Whether it will be in-person, online or a hybrid will depend on the good people of England over the next few months.

Submissions are open for this year's festival. You will find links in the press release below.