George Takei narrates the new documentary "Who's On Top?" about LGBTQ+ mountaineers

Who's on Top? is a feature-length documentary that shines a spotlight on a diverse group of the LGBTQ+ community to challenge stereotypes about gender and sexuality in outdoor recreation. Historically excluded and ostracized as not belonging to the adventurer community, the climbers tackle not only a mountain, but assumptions about who they are and how they belong to the world of outdoor sports. This film portrays a journey like no other, a never-before-told story about what makes LGBTQ+ folks both distinct and connected, facing physical, mental and societal obstacles.

The movie is directed by Portland-based filmmaker Devin Fei-Fan Tau. It was shot on Mt. Saint Helens as well as Mt. Hood and its surrounding areas.

It is narrated by George Takei and distributed by Passion River Films.

Who's On Top?​ will be available on iTunes, Apple TV, YouTube, and Google Play starting May 18th.



Devin Fei-Fan Tau is a gay, Asian-American filmmaker whose storytelling speaks out against the imposed silence he experienced from both his native and adopted cultures since immigrating to the United States as a child four decades ago. Devin received his BS University of California at Berkeley (Business), and an AAS Portland Community College (Video Production).

He's currently on his 3rd career, having first developed his financial and analytic skills in the corporate world, and then explored his eye for fashion and aesthetics in apparel merchandising.



Devin is currently directing and producing a feature thriller, Half Sisters, and a commissioned feature documentary, The Road Home, both set to release in late 2022. Through his film production company, No Sunrise Wasted, he and his team also direct and produce corporate and other branded content. Who's on Top? is his first feature film.