FUNHOUSE: Watch The Official Trailer For The Reality Show Horror Flick

Jason William Lee's horror flick Funhouse will be released by Magnet Releasing in theaters and on demand May 28th. They releasd the offical trailer yesterday. Check it out below.

Down and out backup singer and celebrity ex-husband Kasper is invited to compete in the Funhouse, an online ‘Big Brother’ style reality show. To rebrand his image and tarnished reputation, Kasper reluctantly accepts the offer. Together with 7 other C-list celebrities from around the globe he will compete for the prize of 5 million dollars. At first, the Funhouse is just as the name suggests, full of wild times, budding friendships, love connections and brewing rivalries. To everyone’s surprise, the fun quickly turns into misery when the first challenge leaves one of the contestants brutally murdered.

We see our friend Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo, Culture Shock) in there, along with her Luchagore regular Mathias Retamal. Almost forgot that she was starring in this film since it's been what, three years since it went to camera? Otherwise it seems to be pretty standard stuff, good for a casual watch on the weekend.