DEATH IN TEXAS: Watch Stephen Lang And Bruce Dern in Trailer Exclusive

This morning we are pleased to have your first look at the trailer for the crime thriller Death in Texas.

Billy Walker is finally let out of prison after serving a seven-year sentence for manslaughter, only to find out that the only person who stuck by him during the entire ordeal, his mother, is now dying of liver failure. After visiting her doctor, Billy learns that he must break a few more laws in order to get his mother to the top of the transplant list in order to save her life.

The third film from director and writer Scott Windhauser (Cops and Robbers, Dead Trigger) stars a couple of bonafide hard cases, Bruce Dern and Stephen Lang. The trailer plays up Dern's role at Reynolds, some kind of gang boss, but doesn't give too much away about Lang's character. While it looks like he is playing against type surely he's going to lay someone out on their ass, right? Ronnie Gene Blevins and Lara Flynn Boyle star as Billy and Grace Walker, the son and mother at the center of this thriller.

Vertical Entertainment is releasing Death in Texas in cinemas and on VOD on June 4th. All the pieces are in place for an explosive thriller. A sick mom. A desperate son. Wads of cash. Loads of guns. And bad guys, bad guys, bad guys. Keep an eye out for it this June.