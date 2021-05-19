Sundance Coverage Top 10 Lists Hollywood Reviews Thrillers Musicals How ScreenAnarchy Works
Dark comedy REHAB CABIN hilariously skewers celebrity worship culture

Ryan Davis
Contributor
1
Best friends Chloe and Domenic are quickly growing apart. At Chloe's insistence, for their last hurrah, they kidnap their favorite celebrity, washed-up former child star Amanda Campbell. Driving a stolen limo, they take Amanda to a secluded cabin where they improvise a rehabilitation program designed to rejuvenate her career.

This is the set up for REHAB CABIN, co-directed by Kate Beacom and Louis Legge. The dark comedy stars the wonderful Lacey Jeka, who is about to featured in the upcoming Comedy Central series, ILANA GLAZER PRESENTS: TIGHT FIVE, streaming this spring. It also stars the excellent Scott Mandel and Alexandra Stebbins. 

REHAB CABIN is currently in festivals. Keep up with screenings and the theatrical release on the official website

