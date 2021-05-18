17th HORRORFEST Feature- & Short Film Submissions Deadline (June 1st)

The 17th annual South African Horrorfest will run across October 28 – November 14, 2021 (the hybrid event featuring both an on-line chapter and selected cinema screenings).

As the only film festival of its kind in South Africa (if not the entire continent) the Horrorfest has established itself as a Halloween-season staple for horror fans, featuring a wide range of exciting, new and rare indie movies (with some majors thrown in), short films and horror / dark documentaries (a list of some of the movies screened across 17 years listed below).

The pandemic recalibration has affected much of the physical elements of the Horrorfest, like The Makabra Ensemble live soundtrack performance to the screening of a silent classic, Halloween dress-up and the Bloody Parchment live dark literature reading event… but we adapt!

The Late Deadline for short- and feature film submissions is coming up on June 1st, automatically rolling into the final Extended Deadline (closing August 1st).

With the bulk of the Horrorfest moved on-line since 2020 (expanding the event's reach), we're giving filmmakers the choice whether they'd like their movies to be accessible worldwide via the Global Horrorfest category, or geo-blocked for African territory only in the traditional South African Horrorfest.

The hundreds of movies screened across the festival's 17 years have included:

> Indie movies from around the world like The Human Centipede, Fried Barry, Strigoi, The Oak Room, Bad Candy, Blade: The Iron Cross, Sky Sharks, Colin, Yummy, Kaalo, The Tokoloshe, Lifechanger, The Velocipastor, Family Demons, Zone Of The Dead, In The Dark, Escape From Tomorrow, Bloodsucking Bastards, The Taint, POV, True Nature, Maldito Bastardo!, Shiver, Frankenstein's Army, Broken, The Disco Exorcist, President Wolfman, The Battery, Dark Mountain, Undead, Soulmate, Julia, Nymph, Pernicious, The Pack, Thanatomorphose, Death Diver, Found Footage 3D, Queen Of Blood, The Heretics, The Glass Coffin, Nightworld, Bumba Atomika, Polterheist, Hell Trip, The Laplace's Demon, Troma flicks like The Toxic Avenger, Mutant Blast and #ShakespearesShitstorm;

> Big budget / higher profile / studio titles have included Doctor Sleep, Resident Evil, Zombieland, Pandorum, Alien, Halloween, A Nightmare On Elm Street, Machete, Lights Out, The Possession, Insidious 2, Scar 3D, Frankenweenie, Ouija: Origin Of Evil, Overlord, Antebellum;

> Documentaries: Clapboard Jungle, Hanging Shadows, Under The Scares, Hail To The Deadites, I Am Nancy, The Man Who Saw Frankenstein Cry, Slice and Dice: The Slasher Film Forever, Screaming In High Heels, The Otherworld, Lost Soul: The Doomed Journey Of Richard Stanley's The Island Of Dr. Moreau, Yellow Fever: The Rise and Fall of the Giallo, Sputnik!, Haunters, Category III, Fulci For Fake, Blood & Flesh: The Reel Life and Ghastly Death Of Al Adamson, Growing Up With I Spit On Your Grave, The Last Word On The Last House On The Left, Fury Of The Demon, Beware The Moon: Remembering 'An American Werewolf In London', Dracula: The Vampire & The Voivode;

> Anthologies: Southbound, The Theatre Bizarre, Galaxy Of Horrors, Deathcember, Tales From Beyond, Scary Or Die, The Eschatrilogy: Book Of The Dead;

> Over a dozen live silent film soundtrack performances from Nosferatu and Dr. Caligari, to Haxan, Faust, Metropolis and more;

> Classics like Frankenstein, Dracula, White Zombie, The Brain That Wouldn't Die, The Devil Bat, House On Haunted Hill;

> Original versions of Night Of The Living Dead, Dawn Of The Dead, Last House On The Left, Halloween, I Spit On Your Grave, Suspiria, Little Shop Of Horrors

and many, many more, plus a myriad of short films, too many to mention.

