100 CANDLES Trailer Exclusive: Win The Game or Lose Your Life
Screen Anarchy has your first look at the trailer for the upcoming horror flick 100 Candles from Devilworks and Black Mandala. Devilworks is releasing 100 Candles here in Canada and down in the USA on May 18th.
100 Candles centres around a game that traps a group of friends, as they tell one another horror tales in front of a magical mirror, by candlelight. One story for every candle, they cannot leave the game until all candles are out; otherwise they will fall victim to a witch’s curse.
Sticking with a format that has served them well over the years Black Mandala gathered a number of previously made short films, filmed a new wrap around story for it and punched it out as a feature length film.
All chapters and the wrap around were directed by Victor Català, Brian Deane, Oliver Lee Garland, Guillermo Lockhart, Tony Morales, project producer Nicolás Onetti, Nicholas Peterson, Daniel Rübesam and Christopher West.
Your first look at the trailer for 100 Candles follows the announcement!
Starring Amy Smart (The Butterfly Effect, The Brawler, The Keeping Hours) George Blagden (Blood Moon, After the Dark, Les Miserables) Sibyl Gregory (Suburban Gothic, Trash Fire) and Dee Bradley Baker (American Dad, Phineas and Ferb, The SpongeBob SquarePants).Producers include Nicolas Onetti (Sleepless Beauty, Asylum, A Night of Horror, Game of Death, What the waters left Behind) and Michael Kraetzer (Annonymous Animals, Aquaslash, Live or Let Die, Butchers, Inbred).
