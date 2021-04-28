THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Jeffrey Combs Joins This Week's Episode

If you haven't been tuning in every week to the Shudder Original series The Last Drive-in and needed a reason to do so this may be the week. This week's special guest on The Last Drive-in will be Jeffrey Combs.

Host Joe Bob Briggs included The Re-Animator in the 2018 season. Hazard a guess which of Combs' other horror offerings he will share with his audience this Friday? Or just wait a couple more days and see what surprised Joe Bob has this week.