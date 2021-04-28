Fantaspoa Coverage International Interviews Indie News All Interviews Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works
THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Jeffrey Combs Joins This Week's Episode
If you haven't been tuning in every week to the Shudder Original series The Last Drive-in and needed a reason to do so this may be the week. This week's special guest on The Last Drive-in will be Jeffrey Combs.
Host Joe Bob Briggs included The Re-Animator in the 2018 season. Hazard a guess which of Combs' other horror offerings he will share with his audience this Friday? Or just wait a couple more days and see what surprised Joe Bob has this week.
The hit Shudder Original series The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs continues on Friday, April 30 with special guest, actor Jeffrey Combs (The Re-Animator, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine). New episodes premiere live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET/8c. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and AMC+ on Sundays.On The Last Drive-In, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movie double features, expounding upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Shudder and Briggs first teamed up in July 2018, for the 24-hour marathon intended to be Briggs’ final farewell to televised movie hosting. Due to overwhelming popular demand, Shudder brought The Last Drive-In back as a weekly series and for multiple holiday specials.
