Fantaspoa Coverage International Interviews Indie News All Interviews Comedies How ScreenAnarchy Works

THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Jeffrey Combs Joins This Week's Episode

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Sign-In to Vote
THE LAST DRIVE-IN WITH JOE BOB BRIGGS: Jeffrey Combs Joins This Week's Episode
If you haven't been tuning in every week to the Shudder Original series The Last Drive-in and needed a reason to do so this may be the week. This week's special guest on The Last Drive-in will be Jeffrey Combs. 
 
Host Joe Bob Briggs included The Re-Animator in the 2018 season. Hazard a guess which of Combs' other horror offerings he will share with his audience this Friday? Or just wait a couple more days and see what surprised Joe Bob has this week.
 
The hit Shudder Original series The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs continues on Friday, April 30 with special guest, actor Jeffrey Combs (The Re-Animator, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine). New episodes premiere live on the Shudder TV feed at 9pm ET/8c. Fans can also watch on demand on Shudder and AMC+ on Sundays.
 
On The Last Drive-In, Briggs, the world’s foremost drive-in movie critic hosts eclectic horror movie double features, expounding upon their merits, histories and significance to genre cinema. Shudder and Briggs first teamed up in July 2018, for the 24-hour marathon intended to be Briggs’ final farewell to televised movie hosting. Due to overwhelming popular demand, Shudder brought The Last Drive-In back as a weekly series and for multiple holiday specials.
 
Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

Around the Internet

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2021 ScreenAnarchy LLC.