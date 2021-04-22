THE BOY BEHIND THE DOOR: Shudder Acquires Debut Thriller From THE DJINN Filmmakers

Shudder has picked up the streaming rights for The Boy Behind the Door, the debut thriller from filmmaking duo, Justin Powell and David Charbonier. Shudder will put the film on their streaming service in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, July 29th.

In The Boy Behind the Door, a night of unimaginable terror awaits twelve-year-old Bobby (Lonnie Chavis) and his best friend, Kevin (Ezra Dewey), when they are abducted on their way home from school. Managing to escape his confines, Bobby navigates the dark halls, praying his presence goes unnoticed as he avoids his captor at every turn. Even worse is the arrival of another stranger, whose mysterious arrangement with the kidnapper may spell certain doom for Kevin. With no means of calling for help and miles of dark country in every direction, Bobby embarks on a rescue mission, determined to get himself and Kevin out alive… or die trying.

The latest film from Powell and Charbonier, the sophomore effort The Djinn, has just had its world premiere earlier this month and will bow in theaters, digital and On Demand on Friday, May 14th. That release comes by way of IFC Midnight, another member of the AMC Networks.

Near as we can tell there is no trailer for The Boy Behind the Door right now. We expect one closer to the release date.