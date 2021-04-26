Santiago Horror Joins Chilean Broadcaster ARTV For Weekly Genre Broadcasts

In 2020 we saw that one of the benefits of festivals that went virtual was that they had seen unprecidented viewership numbers once the program left the confines of a theater seating plan. We saw it with our friends at Fantasia and Fantaspoa for example. Likewise we saw our friends at Blood in the Snow work with the national cable channel Super Channel last year. In all cases their reach went from just regional to full on national exposure.

Growing your brand is part of a festival's successful operation. The more people that you can reach during festival time the better. Also important is what your festival can do to stay in the public's eye when the festival is not running. We have the feeling that we are going to be writing a lot about our friends at the Santiago Horror Film Festival this year, because they get it. To build the brand you have to get out there to the people.

SHFF announced today that they have teamed up with ARTV a Chilean culture and art channel to present a weekly broadcast called Santiago Horror, Presenta. Every Saturday night the program will share feature and short films that have played at the first three editions of the festival.

No lineup has been announced yet but we encourage everyone is Chile to check it out when the program begins on May 8th.