RISING WOLF: Samuel Goldwyn Films Picks up Worldwide Rights For Aussie Sci-fi Thriller

Samuel Goldwyn Films have picked up the worldwide rights for Antaine Furlong’s sic-fi thriller Rising Wolf.

A young woman wakes, trapped, kidnapped in an elevator of a super high­ rise building at the mercy of her tormentors. This stylistic thriller, set in Shanghai, explores a young woman's instinct to survive in a situation out of her control. Trapped, without any form of escape, and cocooned in the belly of the beast, Aria is forced to adapt her thinking, her beliefs and her endurance. This is the first of the journeys that assault her mind and her senses, pinning her down in anguish only to emerge connected to abilities that define who she truly is.

The Australian sci-fi thriller opened in Oz and New Zealand today, Samuel Goldwyn has yet to announce what they plan to do with Rising Wolf throughout the rest of the world. They typically enjoy and theatrical and digital release near around the same time but conditions will vary around the world at the present moment.

We've included the regional trailer down below the press release.