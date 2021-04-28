Review: WITHOUT REMORSE, Michael B. Jordan Gets an Action Franchise To Call His Own

After one failed try, the ill-fated, misbegotten, justly forgotten Fantastic Four reboot, and another, much more successful one, the well-regarded, commercially successful Creed series (a continuation/spin-off of the Rocky-verse), Michael B. Jordan would try again.

This time, it's Without Remorse (aka Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse), a slickly, efficiently directed, if otherwise rote, routine action-thriller loosely based on the late Tom Clancy’s badly outdated, 1993 novel set in the still popular Jack Ryan-verse. For better or for worse, a sequel-ready ending leaves a figurative door open for Jordan’s kill-first, let God-sort-them-out hero to make a return, dependent, of course, on streaming numbers. (Amazon picked up distribution from Paramount after the global pandemic closed theaters last year.)

An origin story (minus spandex, capes, or cowls) for the late Tom Clancy’s protagonist before a ridiculously high body count in the name of “Truth, Justice, and the American Way” (sorry, Superman) led to a not-unexpected name change from John Kelly (Jordan) to John Clark (still Jordan, just with a new passport and apparently, a new lease on fictional life), Without Remorse promises — and certainly delivers on — Clancy’s familiar mix of reactionary politics, stunted geopolitics, and military and/or techno-fetishism, with Jordan as John Kelly, a “best in class” U.S. Navy Seal, killing ex-Russian special forces for God and country in the frenetic, if generic, opening minutes in the middle of the Syrian Civil War.



Except someone, somewhere betrays Kelly, his commanding officer, Karen Greer (Jodie Turner-Smith), and their squad, though not in Syria. In a sloppily planned and semi-ineptly executed plan, two of Kelly’s compatriots die violently on U.S. soil before the attackers, presumably Russian mercenaries or even Russian special ops violating U.S. sovereignty with extreme prejudice and massive firepower, turn their attention on Kelly and his pregnant, soon-to-be-fridged wife, Pam (Lauren London).

Before viewers take too much of a shine to Pam, she’s gone from the scene, a victim of the shadowy, murkily defined conspiracy that targets Kelly, two of his squad-mates, but inexplicably not Greer, leaving Kelly in critical condition and once awake from a brief coma, vowing vengeance on everyone involved with the murder of his wife and unborn daughter.



And Death Wish-style vengeance Kelly takes, deciding on a near-suicidal frontal approach that results in the immolation of a Russian diplomat at Dulles Airport and Kelly captured and imprisoned, presumably for life without parole. Kelly’s stay in prison, of course, doesn’t last long.

Kelly parlays information regarding the supposed mastermind of the U.S. attacks for a temporary get-out-of-jail pass, a reunion with Greer, and an extrajudicial extract-or-execute mission outside U.S. soil led by a seemingly untrustworthy CIA field operative, Robert Ritter (Jamie Bell), with the explicit approval of the Secretary of Defense, Thomas Clay (Guy Pearce). All of which leads to an intense 30-35-minute Raid-inspired firefight inside a surprisingly empty apartment building on the other side of the Pacific Ocean.



Without Remorse wisely updates, modernizes, and streamlines Clancy’s decades-old novel, originally set in the 1970s, admidst the Vietnam War and incongruously urban warfare that pitted Kelly against viciously ultra-violent drug gangs. Clancy’s novel was certainly a product of its Nixon- and Reagan-Era-influenced times, making the decision to reset the novel’s adaptation in the 21st century minus urban gangs, with one forever war (Vietnam) swapped out for another (Syria, the Middle East), a smart, necessary one. Kelly’s wife still shuffles off her mortal coil in both iterations, though, since without her demise, Kelly wouldn’t have the requisite motivation to turn old-school vigilante and rain fire and brimstone on his foes.



Still, for all of its questionable politics and story choices, Without Remorse doesn’t disappoint on the firearm-heavy action front, unsurprising given Stefano Sollima’s (Sicario: Day of the Soldado, Gomorrah) involvement and his previous experience as an action director. Just as unsurprisingly, Jordan makes for an undeniably convincing action-hero equally adept at eliminating faceless mercenaries and grounding his emotions in a recognizably genuine, grounded reality.

As Kelly’s nominal commander, Turner-Smith more than holds her own. Given Greer's secondary, backup status in Without Remorse, she’s often sidelined at key moments, including a finale that would have benefitted from her onscreen presence and solidified the deeply personal, platonic bond between Kelly and Greer.



We can’t have everything, though, and sometimes a film like Without Remorse, a standard programmer with a more-than-adequate budget and a material-elevating cast, is more than enough to pass the time between working from home and/or living at work.



Tom Clancy's Without Remorse will be available to stream on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 30.