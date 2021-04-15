GREAT WHITE: RLJE Films Shudder Australian Horror Action North America
Everything in Australia is trying to kill you. You might as well immortalize it with film. RLJE Films and Shudder have picked up the Australian horror/action flick Great White, directed by Martin Wilson.
In GREAT WHITE, a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival, the group try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface.
RLJE Films plans to put Great White in U.S. cinemas this Summer and Shudder will find a spot for it in it's programming later in the year. Neither have an offical trailer for Great White so we've grabbed one from the Land of Oz, which you will find down below.
Written by Michael Boughen (Dying Breed) and directed by Martin Wilson in his feature debut, GREAT WHITE stars Katrina Bowden (Piranha 3DD, "30 Rock"), Aaron Jakubenko ("Tidelands"), Kimie Tsukakoshi (Riptide), Tim Kano ("Neighbours"), and Te Kohe Tuhaka (Love and Monsters, "The Dead Lands")."We've all been afraid to go back into the water since 1975 and GREAT WHITE is going to keep us out of the water for years to come," says Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer at RLJE Films. "There is no better time than the summer to bring this suspenseful and terrifying new film to audiences."GREAT WHITE was produced by Neal Kingston (Nerve), Michael Robertson (The Reef), and Pam Collis (Black Water: Abyss) through new production outfit Thrills & Spills. Ward and Jess De Leo on behalf of RLJE Films and Emily Gotto from Shudder negotiated the deal with Mike Runagall and Gursharn Khaira of Altitude Films on behalf of the filmmakers.
