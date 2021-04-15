GREAT WHITE: RLJE Films Shudder Australian Horror Action North America

Everything in Australia is trying to kill you. You might as well immortalize it with film. RLJE Films and Shudder have picked up the Australian horror/action flick Great White, directed by Martin Wilson.

In GREAT WHITE, a blissful tourist trip turns into a nightmare when five seaplane passengers are stranded miles from shore. In a desperate bid for survival, the group try to make it to land before they either run out of supplies or are taken by a menacing terror lurking just beneath the surface.

RLJE Films plans to put Great White in U.S. cinemas this Summer and Shudder will find a spot for it in it's programming later in the year. Neither have an offical trailer for Great White so we've grabbed one from the Land of Oz, which you will find down below.