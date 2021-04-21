DETENTION: Dekanalog Acquires Taiwanese Horror Flick

Gotham-based distributor Dekanalog has picked up Taiwanese horror flick Detention, an adaptation of a video game by director John Hsu. If all goes well they plan to release the pic in theaters, but definitely in virtual cinemas, on October 8th. Just in time for Halloween season.

Detention is a fairly slick, well-executed, topical horror film along the lines of films like Guillermo Del Toro's Pan's Labyrinth or Issa López's Tigers Are Not Afraid .... Hsu's film doesn't really feel like an adaptation at all, in fact, it's a effective, spooky, dread filled experience that works unexpectedly well.

The full press release follows, along with a trailer pulled from last year's festival circuit.

Set in 1962 Taiwan during the White Terror martial law period, DETENTION tells the story of Fang Ray Shin (Golden horse Award nominee Gingle Wang), a female student at the hillside Greenwood High School and, attending counselling with teacher Mr. Chang (Meng-Po Fu), they gradually fall in love. It was a dangerous period where sensitive books were banned and free speech were restricted, but Mr. Chang has secretly organized a study group for banned books.

One day, Mr. Chang disappears without explanation, and only Ray-shin and her fellow student Chong-ting seem to remember that he ever existed. The two agree to work together to find their missing teacher, but soon find that their school is no longer the familiar world they remember. The building has become an alien land of ghosts and demons, and the two students will be forced to confront a terrible, secret truth if they hope to escape with their lives.

The pic, which Fangoria Magazine called "One of the best horror films of 2020", won an unprecedented five trophies at The 56th Golden Horse Awards and "Best Film" at Fantasporto. Based on the celebrated 2017 video game of the same name, it has already been hailed by critics at one of Taiwan's all-time great horror films.

Dekanalog, co-founded earlier this year in New York City, has placed a focus on acquiring new titles from both virtual and conventional festival markets - with an emphasis on presenting international titles for U.S. audiences - as well as releasing restored classics from around the world.