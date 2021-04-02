BIF-Market 2021: Blood Window Launching Works in Progress Program at Belgian Film Market

Our friends at Blood Window shot a reminder our way that they are launching a work in progress program at BIF-Market in Brussels next week. The market is running during the digital edition of the Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival.

Blood Window are presenting nine Latin American projects in development and in the post-production stage. A few if these names are familiar to us already. Some of them were are part of Blood Window LAB's virtual edition last December. Others are filmmakers have spoken of a lot in the past and others even as recent as this week.

Argentine filmmaker Bernardo Bronstein will pitch his suspenseful horror Carla’s Body is Lying Next to Yours, which my friend Jimena Monteoliva (Welcome to Hell) is producing through her banner, Crudo Films. Our friend from Colombia, Juan Diego Escobar Alzate (Luz: The Flower of Evil), is pursuing production partners for his new film Searching For The Black Rainbow. Both of those films presented at the most recent Blood Window LAB.

Just this week we introduced you to another horror flick presently shooting in Argentina, Don't Come Back Alive, from director/producer Néstor Sánchez Sotelo. In that introduction we shared with you that Sotelo will present his new film to potential production partners. Del Toro Films is bringing one more film to the market, Existence, a science fiction adventure film from Gabriel Grieco.

And seeing as I have Argentina on my mind filmmaker Tamae Garateguy will present her latest project Dogman to the market as well.

All nine projects are listed in the gallery below, with descriptions lifted from the BIF-Market program. Have a look and see what genre cinema could be coming out of the Spanish speaking regions to the rest of the World.