SXSW 2021 Exclusive: We Have Your First Look at The Trailer For Mexican Women Wrestling Doc LUCHADORAS

Paola Calvo and Patrick Jasim's documentary Luchadoras will have its World premiere at SXSW 2021 Online, running March 16th - 20th. Screen Anarchy is honored to have your first look at the trailer for Luchadoras. Check it out below.

The courageous female wrestlers of Ciudad Juárez, a city known for its high murder rate against women - who fight in the ring and in their daily lives to redefine the image of what it means to be a woman in Mexico.

Over my years of travel into Mexico I've seen my share of Lucha Libre wrestling matches. I know what the appeal is of this high flying, entertaining sport. I've also seen, heard really, the banter between the crowd and the wrestlers, and factions of the crowd against each other, banter that no one would translate for me because it can get very foul. Which leads to my next thought.

Travelling in Mexico and the LatAm I have become increasingly aware of the issues of mysogynism, violence against women and femicide, issues that my friends face every day. Friends that are worried every time their daughters leave for school every day. Friends that may be groped multiple times, per week, riding transit. Friends who are harrassed when simply shopping for essentials or walking their dog.

I'm not oblivious to the every day lives of women everywhere and here at home, it's just my friendships with friends from the film communities in LatAm countries amplify these issues to unsettling extremes. So to have a doc about courageous women who are trying to eek out a living in a male dominated sport, in a culture plagued by mysongynism and violence, in one of the most violent cities in Mexico?

Makes me anxious just thinking about it. Anxious, but eager to watch it.