SHOPLIFTERS OF THE WORLD: Official Trailer, Poster And Twenty Songs From The Smiths

I was a little bit late to the Smiths party, without knowledge of what alternative music was until a handful of years later when a small AM radio station outside of Vancouver began broadcasting at the end of the 80s. By then the band had broken up and their legacy was in its infancy.

I don't know how I would have reacted to the breakup of The Smiths but I don't think I would have gone as far as to take over a radio station by gunpoint and demand they play nothing but Smiths tracks. Still, if there is a director out there who could capture this moment in time then Stephen Kijak may be the guy with his new film Shoplifters of the World.

Kijak has directed a number of documentaries about musicians and bands the range across the musical spectrum: The Rolling Stones, The Backstreet Boys, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Judy Garland. He's only done one other feature film, back in 1996, so it's always interesting to see what documentarians do with narratives. Will we be casual observers of a moment in time or will we be swept up in that moment. Take a look at the trailer below and see what you think.

In the Summer of 1987, four friends, reeling from the sudden break-up of the iconic British band The Smiths, embark on a night out of partying to mourn their musical loss. At the same time, an impassioned Smiths fan takes a local radio DJ hostage at gunpoint and forces him to play nothing but Smiths tracks. With the radio station playing as the soundtrack to their night, the friends go on a wild journey of self-discovery that will transform them forever. Featuring an incredible soundtrack – including 20 songs from The Smiths – Shoplifters of the World is a glorious ode to the craziness of the ‘80s and the power of music to change people’s lives.

RLJE Films will release Shoplifters of the World in cinemas, On Demand and Digital on March 26th.

