Unnamed Footage Festival's 24-hour Webathon This Friday, Second Wave Announced

I think we might have missed the announcement of the first wave of titles for Unnamed Footage Festival's 24-hour webathon? Better late than never they say.

UFF's 24-hour webathon is a livestreaming event, a non-stop marathon of found footage horror, faux documentary, screen life, and first-person POV cinema. The first wave of titles include Gillian Horvat’s excellent I Blame Society, Eugene Kotlyarenko’s 0s & 1s, David Ellison and Drew Fortier’s Dwellers, Jake Striebel’s Poser, and a new cut of Murder Death Koreatown.

The second wave includes Rob Grant's Fake Blood, a couple of films from previous lineups return: Descent Into Darkness and Long Pigs. All films from the second wave are in the gallery down below.

Tickets are only $10 USD and the event can be streamed in the U.S., Canada and the UK. Got to www.unnamedfootagefestival.com/ for more information.

Ahead of the Unnamed Footage Festival’s 24-hour webathon this Friday, March 26th the festival is proud to announce its final wave of films. Beginning at 7PM CDT, the UFF team will be livestreaming a non-stop marathon of found footage horror, faux documentary, screen life, and first-person POV cinema with all profits from ticket sales going to independent and non-profit cinemas around the country. This includes the three original UFF venues, The Balboa Theater, the Roxie, and ATA. Additional donations can be made through the end of March on GoFundMe. Badges are now on sale via the website for $10 USD, and the purchase includes access to the entire event and an invitation to a special virtual afterparty on Saturday evening. Visit www.unnamedfootagefestival.com/ for more information. More surprises throughout the 24-hour marathon will make this an unmissable event for fans of found footage horror. Share your excitement on social media with the hashtag #UFF24HR!