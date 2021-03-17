Jury and Awards Categories Announced for Grimmfest Easter Horror Nights

Horror is Risen. Horror is Risen indeed.

That bit of blasphemy out of the way, we are all doing the best we can to divert our attention away from current events. The distraction that an annual film festival in our area, while welcome, is just once a year and turns out it is not enough. It's good to see that festivals are accepting the challenge and expanding their programming to include smaller mid-season events. For example, Grimmfest Easter Horror Nights happening in a couple weeks!

GRIMMFEST EASTER: APRIL 1st – APRIL 5th

Grimmfest releases further details of ‘Grimmfest Easter Horror Nights’, a new annual event, taking place over the Easter Weekend, and complimenting the long-established festival in October.

Like the October Festival, Grimmfest Easter will be a competitive festival, and the Grimmfest team are delighted to announce the Jury and Awards for this event.

The fine folk who will be given the daunting task of deliberating and debating over the Grimmfest Easter line-up are:

Josh Millican, Editor in Chief at DREAD CENTRAL, acquisitions at Epic Pictures / DREAD Presents Distribution and host and creator of CHRONIC HORROR web series.

Anton Bitel, Film Critic for Sight and Sound, Little White Lies and Scifi Now amongst other publications and a member of the Online Film Critics Society since 2007, and of the London Film Critics' Circle since 2009.

Mariam Draeger, Presenter / Producer. Founder of Headcinema Productions. Cross-media spokesperson for horror within the festival circuit, radio and podcast scene.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

BEST SHORT

BEST FEATURE

BEST PERFORMANCE

BEST SCARE

BEST SPECIAL EFFECTS & MAKE-UP

Grimmfest Easter Horror Nights will screen fourteen feature film premieres, sixteen short film premieres and twelve exclusive Q&As with film makers and stars. With movies from the US, Australia, Sweden, Spain, Russia, Korea and more, this is truly an international line up of exceptional new work that features performances from stars as diverse as Donald Sutherland (DON’T LOOK NOW), Tyler Posey (TEEN WOLF), Mena Suvari (AMERICAN BEAUTY), Sergi Lopez (PAN'S LABYRINTH) Shahab Hosseini (THE SALESMAN), Lyrica Okano (Marvel’s RUNAWAYS), and Margaret Cho (ALL-AMERICAN GIRL).

In total, we will host 3 World premieres, 2 International Premieres, 5 European premieres, 14 UK premieres and 6 Northern UK premieres. Not bad for our first Easter outing!!

Simeon Halligan, festival director said: “Fans have been asking for more Grimmfest, so we figured, let’s give them more Grimmfest; but let’s not make them wait a whole year for our annual October event. For obvious reasons our first Easter fest will be an online affair that fans can enjoy at home, while cinemas are still closed. We hope this will become an annual event, designed to complement our regular autumn fest.”