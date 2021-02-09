GRIMMFEST EASTER EDITION: FULL FEATURE FILM LINE-UP

The emergence of alternate programming from film festivals is helping fill in the gaps as we move between main events on the calendar. Having somewhat firmed our grasp on doing events virtually we do not have to stick around waiting for reopenings wherever we are in the World. If you have the means to do so then why not put on an event whenever you want?

Our friends at Grimmfest are making plans to ease the pain of the current lockdown in the UK with a five day event to be held over the Easter long weekend. The Grimmfest Easter Edition will take place online from April 1st through April 5th and will feature double bills every night for pass holders. Combined with ticketed events this all adds up to 14 feature film premieres, at least 20 brand new short films and a Q&A with every feature film team.

So what’s playing at the Grimmfest Easter Edition? So glad you asked. There are the UK premieres of Iranian American haunted hotel horror The Night, Spanish drama thriller The Barcelona Vampiress, U.S. zombie flick Alone (AKA FINAL DAYS), Swedish horror The Other Side, Australian horror thriller Sweet River, and South Korean flick Trans.

The Easter Edition will host the World Premiere of Paul Schuyler's pandemic set psychological horror Red River Road. There will be European premieres of Paradise Cove, starring Mena Suvani, Josh Wallace's pitch black comedy Keeping Company, and Alexey Kazakov's psychedelic witchcraft drama from Russia, Mara.

Rounding out the lineup of films is another Russian flick from Pavel Khvaleev called Sleepless Beauty and the single take horror thriller from Mexico, Pablo Olmos Arrayales' Rendez-Vous. Then ARROW VIDEO will also present a special double bill screening of Powell Robinson & Patrick R. Young's 'possession road movie' Threshold, and our friend Justin McConnell's documentary, Clapboard Jungle.

So even with the absence of Easter egg hunts and baked ham dinners with the extended family we think that the Grimmfest Easter Edition fills in the gaps just nicely. Plus you keep all the Easter chocolate for yourself this year. So win win.

GRIMMFEST EASTER EDITION: APRIL 1st – APRIL 5th

