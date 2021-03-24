Howie Mandel, Josep, Summer of '85, Highlights of Miami Jewish Film Festival

Hope seems on the horizon as vaccinations are being distributed and the world slowly opens up again. But meanwhile, we still have to be cautious, and with that caution we can take advantage of 'attending' festivals we otherwise could not. The Miami Jewish Film Festival, the largest Jewish film festival in the world, is offering a hybrid event this year. With outdoor screenings, drive-ins, and films available online, they've got the bases covered to offer their amazing programming both to Floridians and the USA.

The films run from comedies, dramas, documentaries; I can personally recommend the amazing animated film Josep, about the Spanish artist who spent years in a concentration camp in France, and Ozon's Summer of '85, about a queer romance, also in France. There are focused sections on the link between the Black and Jewish communities, and the lives of Jewish LGBTQ+ people, as well as a youth section; you'd be hard-pressed not to find a few films at least that can enlighten and entertain you.

The festival runs next month; for those thinking of attending online, check out the festival website to see which films will be available in your area. Meanwhile, check out the awesome line-up in the press release below.

Running from April 14-29, three months later than their traditional dates in January, the Miami Jewish Film Festival will screen 100 feature films, including eight world premieres, over 20 North American premieres, and 45 short films. The lineup holds 39 first-time feature filmmakers representing 25 countries, and an unprecedented 47 films directed by women (32% of total program).

The opening night film will be Honeymood, a heartfelt romantic comedy from Israeli writer/director Talya Lavie, who returns to the festivall following her previous acclaimed blockbuster, Zero Motivation, which broke two decades of Israeli box-office records and won six Israeli Academy Awards. The closing night film will be Howie Mandel: But, Enough About Me, a moving, funny, and uncensored profile of the versatile showman Howie Mandel that was produced during the pandemic. Both opening and closing night film presentations will take place at the North Beach Bandshell’s open-air amphitheater in Miami Beach.



Deepening its mission to be the launchpad for the best Jewish and Israeli cinema in the world, MJFF is introducing a number of unique new programs and initiatives this year, including its inaugural Breaking Barriers/Building Bridges program that is dedicated to presenting stories that align the power that exists in the connection between the Black and Jewish communities in a time of rising racism and antisemitism. Films presented in this new program include Nancy Buirski’s A Crime on the Bayou; the concert documentary Dreams of Hope; the coming-of-age drama Tahara, starring Rachel Sennott; They Ain’t Ready for Me, about a black rabbinical student who leads a fight against gun violence; and Shared Legacies, about the African American-Jewish civil rights alliance that features Harry Belafonte, Jesse Jackson, and the late John Lewis.