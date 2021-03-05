EFM 2021: Justin McConnell to Adapt Book on Canadian Horror History, THEY CAME FROM WITHIN

My friend, Justin McConnell, has found a balance between his narrative work and documentaries over the years. After a very successful festival circuit run of his most recent doc, Clapboard Jungle, McConnell will direct another documentary, an adaptation of Caelum Vatnsdal’s book They Came From Within: A History of Canadian Horror Cinema. Vatnshdal's book came out in 2004 and was revised as recently as 2014.

From the early Canadian infiltration of Hollywood in the thirties, to the flowering of Canuck horror films in the sixties and seventies, to the surreal products of the "tax-shelter" eighties and beyond, Vatnsdal shows how the Canadian horror film industry has, unwittingly or not, created a complex social, economic, and political portrait of a nation.

The announcement follows.

At the start of the European Film Market, director Justin McConnell has signed on to adapt Caelum Vatnsdal’s book They Came From Within: A History of Canadian Horror Cinema into a feature documentary. First published in 2004, the book is the definitive tome on the history of Canadian horror, tracking the early roots of the industry through to modern day.

Canadian production companies Federgreen Entertainment (run by prolific producer Avi Federgreen, who will serve as a producer on the film) and Unstable Ground (run by McConnell) have optioned the rights to Caelum’s book and are currently packaging the project. Rounding out the initial team is consulting producer George Mihalka, director of the Canadian cult horror classic My Bloody Valentine.

McConnell signed onto this new project in the wake of his current documentary release, the award-winning Clapboard Jungle, which is currently available across North America via Gravitas (USA) and Indiecan Entertainment (Canada), and will be released on Blu-ray and SVOD in multiple territories in April via Arrow Films. Production of They Came From Within: A History of Canadian Horror Cinema is expected to begin in late 2021, once the post-production of the 8-episode companion series to Clapboard Jungle is complete.