TYGER TYGER Trailer: Kerry Mondragon's Indie Drama Thriller Coming End of February

Kerry Mondragon's indie drama thriller and feature film debut Tyger Tyger, starring Dylan Sprouse - looking to make a clean break from anything Disney related - and Sam Quartin (Let Me Make You a Martyr), is being released by Gravitas Ventures in select theaters, drive-ins, digital/VOD on February 26th. They have released a trailer for Tyger Tyger, which you will find below with a collection of stills from the production.

The trailer's breakneck assembly gives glimpses of Maondragon's elevated style, though there is little sense of what the story is about in it. If you can keep up though there are some very pretty images in there, which alone may make this worth checking out for some. That the story takes place during a pandemic will be either triggering or poignant, pending how the real-life one has affected you.