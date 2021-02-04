IFFR Coverage Hollywood Reviews Festival Interviews Action Movies Weird Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works
TYGER TYGER Trailer: Kerry Mondragon's Indie Drama Thriller Coming End of February
Kerry Mondragon's indie drama thriller and feature film debut Tyger Tyger, starring Dylan Sprouse - looking to make a clean break from anything Disney related - and Sam Quartin (Let Me Make You a Martyr), is being released by Gravitas Ventures in select theaters, drive-ins, digital/VOD on February 26th. They have released a trailer for Tyger Tyger, which you will find below with a collection of stills from the production.
The trailer's breakneck assembly gives glimpses of Maondragon's elevated style, though there is little sense of what the story is about in it. If you can keep up though there are some very pretty images in there, which alone may make this worth checking out for some. That the story takes place during a pandemic will be either triggering or poignant, pending how the real-life one has affected you.
TYGER TYGER follows a woman named Blake (Sam Quartin), who while waiting for her test results during a pandemic, robs a pharmacy for life-saving medication, ditches her insolent boyfriend (Max Madsen), and makes a deal with a drug addict named Luke (Dylan Sprouse), to help distribute the stolen medication in the fringe lands. During the life-or-death adventure, they are chased through the labyrinth of the lawless city by its self-appointed gatekeepers Tammie (Eden Brolin) and Uncle Joe (Craig Stark).
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.