Slamdance 2021 Trailer: CODE NAME: NAGASAKI

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Slamdance 2021 Trailer: CODE NAME: NAGASAKI
With a slew of fantastic short films, Norwegian writer-director Fredrik Hana has established his reputation as a filmmaker with a sharp eye for hauntingly beautiful visuals, anchored by dark, gripping narratives. Now he's back with his first feature-length documentary, Code Name: Nagasaki, and it looks like another fantastic entry in Hana's oeuvre. The film had its (virtual) world premiere at Slamdance last night, and we have the brand-new trailer as well as the festival poster.
With the help of various animation styles as well as horror- and noir-inspired visuals, Code Name: Nagasaki tells the true story of Norwegian-born actor Marius, who decides to track down his mother, who suddenly left when he was five years old, to go back to Japan. Check out the trailer below!

