Slamdance 2021 Trailer: CODE NAME: NAGASAKI
With the help of various animation styles as well as horror- and noir-inspired visuals, Code Name: Nagasaki tells the true story of Norwegian-born actor Marius, who decides to track down his mother, who suddenly left when he was five years old, to go back to Japan. Check out the trailer below!
Virtual festival passes are available here.
(Article posted on behalf of our European correspondent Stefan Schimek, who had log-on problems but was able to send me the text.)
