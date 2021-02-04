Shout! Factory TV Presents Date Night of the Living Dead Valentine's Day Marathon

Okay. I'm the last person in the Screen Anarchy family to be giving dating and relationship advice but we can all agree, dating during a pandemic has suuuuuuucked. And for the first time, here in the western hemisphere at least, your go to restaurants and venues are probably closed due to any stage of lockdown or shutdown. What to do, what to do?

Shout! Factory TV may be the very solution to your foiled Valentine's Day plans. On Saturday, February 13th they will be hosting Date Night of The Living Dead, a marathon of goulish delights that are sure to capture the hearts of our horror sweethearts. The marathon will feature George A Romero’s 1968 classic, Night of The Living Dead, and Victor Halperin's 1932 film White Zombie, starring horror icon Bela Lugosi. To balance out the thrills the marathon will be bookmarked with two classic zombie-themed episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000: Zombie Nightmare and The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies.

Who can resist a lineup like that? Get rid of those sweatpants and break out the razor cause it will soon be time to make yourselves all prim and proper for a marathon of horror, and gods willing, love.