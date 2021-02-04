IFFR Coverage Festival Interviews Festival Reviews Weird Interviews Weird Features How ScreenAnarchy Works
Shout! Factory TV Presents Date Night of the Living Dead Valentine's Day Marathon
Okay. I'm the last person in the Screen Anarchy family to be giving dating and relationship advice but we can all agree, dating during a pandemic has suuuuuuucked. And for the first time, here in the western hemisphere at least, your go to restaurants and venues are probably closed due to any stage of lockdown or shutdown. What to do, what to do?
Who can resist a lineup like that? Get rid of those sweatpants and break out the razor cause it will soon be time to make yourselves all prim and proper for a marathon of horror, and gods willing, love.
This February on Shout! Factory TV, chivalry is undead. The streaming service will host a Valentine’s Day marathon event called Date Night of The Living Dead, featuring a special screening of George Romero’s 1968 zombie classic, Night of The Living Dead, along with the 1932 Bela Lugosi-starrer White Zombie and two classic zombie-themed episodes of Mystery Science Theater 3000 – Zombie Nightmare and The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up Zombies.Fans are encouraged to celebrate with someone who appreciates their beauty and their braaaiiinnnsss and tune in on for date night on Saturday, February 13th. It’ll be a scream!The marathon begins February 13th at 6 p.m. PT and will continue all night. The stream can be viewed on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and the following digital streaming platforms: Twitch, Pluto TV, Samsung TV Plus, Comcast Xfinity, Xumo, Vizio, Redbox, IMDb TV, STIRR, Sling TV, THETA.tv and Local Now.Schedule of Films6:00 p.m. PT – Mystery Science Theater 3000: Zombie Nightmare8:00 p.m. PT. – Night of the Living Dead10:00 p.m. PT – White Zombie11:30 p.m. PT – Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Incredibly Strange Creatures Who Stopped Living and Became Mixed-Up ZombiesThese films are also available for viewing on demand on ShoutFactoryTV.com; Shout! Factory TV’s Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and Android apps; and on various Shout! Factory TV branded channels including Tubi, Amazon Prime Channels, and the Roku Channel.
