SATRIA DEWA: GATOTKACA: Teasers, Proofs of Concept & More For Indonesian Heroic Martial Arts Movie

It was back in September when we first talked about an ambitious project starting up in Indonesia called Satria Dewa. It will be an eight picture series of films based off of an Indonesia comic books series and production was underway at the end of the Summer. In and among that annoucement were two names that fans of indonesian action cinema should recognize, Cecep Arif Rahman and Yayan Ruhiyan. Indeed. The baddies from both The Raid films and John Wick 3 were joining the cast.

Filming of the first film Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca has been completed and the project now heads into post. A new trailer is being cut in hopes of presenting Satria Dewa: Gatotkaca to potential buyers at EFM in Berlin. In the meantime Screen Anarchy has been given a lot of stuff to share with you today, stuff that should do a good job of getting you excited about this new film.

So what is in this treasure trove of heroic martial artts goodness? We have two concept teasers, a commercial for mints with a character from the movie and the character reveal teaser. We also have in the gallery down below some first look photos from the production. Bookend that gallery with some character posters and a shot of the cast and whatever Indonesia has in place of a cornucopia of goodies for you.